StockTwits.com Closes Angel Funding

StockTwits.com, a Twitter- and Tumblr-powered financial bulletin board, has closed an angel round of financing. The site skims Twitter for messages people tag with stock symbols — $GOOG for Google, for instance — and aggregates them on a Tumblr site with stock charts, tags, and comments.



StockTwit’s investors include Wallstrip founder Howard Lindzon and Roger Ehrenberg — both investors in Silicon Alley Media, this site’s parent company — as well as Mytrade.com founders Andy and Landon Swan. Betaworks, the NYC-based “business acceleration platform”/incubator-that-hates-the-word-incubator, is also involved in the venture.

Here’s what a StockTwit looks like on their site:

