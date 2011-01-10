10 Stocks Whitney Tilson Is Heavily Short Right Now

Whitney Tilson has one message for all the haters after his short-heavy portfolio lost some ground at the end of 2010: Remember what happened three years ago.



“It might interest you to know that the last time we suffered such big losses in our short book and felt like covering everything was in late 2007. But after evaluating each position at that time, we weren’t willing to cover things like MBIA, Ambac and Lehman Brothers around $70, or AlliedCapital and Farmer Mac around $30 – and thank goodness we didn’t!” Tilson writes in his latest investment letter (via Insider Monkey).

Tilson’s current short book includes several positions he has discussed very publicly. He is shorting Netflix because its business model can’t compete in the streaming era. Interoil he said is basically a scam and has been short since last summer.

Tilson is also short the housing market via St Joe, with David Einhorn, and homebuilder’s ETFs.

