How To Make A Fortune From The Fact That Everyone Is Moving To Cities

A massive wave of urbanization is creating dozens of new megacities to join the likes of New York and Tokyo. We published Citi’s list of the next megacities yesterday.Now here are the stocks that will tap into these booming cities.
Expect India and China to show a high demand for international banking expertise. Brazil’s growing middle class will create a windfall for retailers.
Moreover, some of these stocks are relatively cheap. With the MSCI All Country World Index trading at 11x, these stocks stand to post large gains.
Focused on urban revival with the bulk of its activities in London and the South East of England, the Berkley group, a housebuilding company, benefits from exposure to the megacity which continues to see a rise in property investment.
Market cap: $1.86 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 11
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: +20%
The Moscow United Electricity Distribution Co. transmits and distributes electricity and is entirely dependent on Moscow and the Moscow region. The companies will surely gain from the 10 to 20% rise in Moscow's utility prices.
Market cap: $2.76 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 9
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: -12%
A state owned enterprise, Shanghi Industrial is a conglomerate with holdings of real estate, infrastructure, consumer and medical products. Shanghai's property market accounts for about 40% of its net asset value and with property prices increasing 70% in December, companies invested in real estate could profit if they avoid a bubble.
Market cap: $4.35 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 8
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: -20%
With just one financial regulator international companies tend to favour London to New York. London accounts for about 50% of the global OTC derivatives market and ICAP derives 30% of it revenue from the city.
Market cap: $5.76 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 13
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: +32%
26 million tourists visit London every year and tourists love to shop. Retailers like the Burberry group, a distinctly British brand benefit from the hordes of tourists and derive about 90% of their U.K. sales from the London area.
Market cap: $7.96 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 20
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: +74%
Brazil's largest retailer, Grupo Pão de Açúcar is targeting the growing middle class market by opening stores in peripheral areas and has benefited from exposure to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro's rising middle class.
Market cap: $5.99 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 16
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: +48%
Hong Kong's flag carrier with passenger and cargo flights, Cathay Pacific derives 43% of its revenue from Hong Kong. The airline became the world's largest cargo carrier in 2010 and benefits from Hong Kong's role as a trading hub.
Market cap: $10.28 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 8
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: -13%
Mumbai is the India's financial capital with a growing banking sector, and ICICI reaps benefits from being headquartered in the city. 90% of its branches are in urban areas and it's one of the country's top 3 wholesale banks.
Market cap: $24.80 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 17
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: +28%
Russia's second largest bank, Bank VTB derives approximately 30% of it revenues from Moscow. With the country's banking sector set to grow between 2011 - 2014, and state and foreign owned banks increasing their market share, banks exposed to Russian markets look to do well.
Market cap: $36.45 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 10
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: +39%
Mexico's banking system is largely foreign owned. With few locally listed banks, BBVA Bancomer, the Mexican subsidiary of Spanish Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, enjoys a 25% market share.
Market cap: $57.3 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 8
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: +2%
With a single financial regulator in London, the city accounted for 33% of IPOs in 2010, compared to New York's 14%. Barclays benefits from having the largest exposure to UK's banking sector and about 40-45% of the group's profits are derived from London.
Market cap: $59.77 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 9
2010-12 compound annual growth rate: +17%
As a burgeoning global market India's need for need for foreign exchange funding and international banking expertise is on the rise. Standard Chartered Bank fills that gap which explains why India is its largest profit centre. It also gets 15% of its revenue from Hong Kong.
Market cap: $64.36 billion
P/E 2012 estimates: 11
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: +12%
Itaú Unibanco is Brazil's second largest bank in terms of market share and the most dominant in Sao Paolo, which works out well, since Sao Paolo is Brazil's financial centre.
Market cap: $99.1 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 8
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: +24%
Latin America's leading mobile provider America Movil gets 25% of its revenue from Mexico city alone and has 70% of the market share. With the population set to grow by 2 million by 2025, the company is sure to benefit from its presence in the market.
Market cap: $127.4 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 12
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: +10%
Chinese banks tend to focus on the local economy and lack knowledge outside their home market. Multinational banks have tapped this lucrative market and HSBC derives 14% of its revenues from Hong Kong.
Market cap: $200.6 billion
P/E 2012 estimate: 11
2010-12 EPS compound annual growth rate: +16%
