Stocks Up In China And Europe

After taking a day off to celebrate 60 years of the communist regime, the Chinese went back to celebrating capitalism by sending the Shanghai market higher by .9%. However, stocks in Asia generally drifted lower, though not dramatically so.
European markets, meanwhile, edged higher and US futures are pointing up, though nothing particularly decisive-looking anywhere. Yesterday markets opened higher and ended down. The dollar also took a hit overnight.
