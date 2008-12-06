Stocks Up Big Heading Into Final Hour

You just can’t keep America down — well at least for a few hours. Despite gobs a gobs of bad news: Horrible jobs data being the most obvious, the Dow is up over 100 heading into the final hour. Now final hour reversals, plungs and mega-rallies have become commonplace, so who knows if we’ll have something to cheer going into the weekend. But it’s obvious that it takes A LOT to shock this market. 533,000 is just not so stunningly bad.



The big winner today: Hartford (HIG), whish is now up 100% after raising its outlook. There was a time when people might’ve considered that to be a boring business.

