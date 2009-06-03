Stocks Up Again

Things were looking kind of sluggish this morning. But in the absence of any meaningful news, stocks just gently drifted upward once again (well, it looked gentle, but all the shorts who see any up day as a chance to average up got killed once again, kind of like whoever took a picture of this bull).



If you’re looking for the green shoots, we guess you could look at the slight-better-than-expected April car sales, which were terrible. And there was the housing number, but our guess is that the number is meaningless.

Bottom line, gains of .2%-.4% across the indices, with the Dow gaining 19.43 to 8.740.87.

