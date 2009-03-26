Stocks Up After Unsurprising GDP, Jobless Data

Two key economic data points came out this morning and neither proved too much of a surprise. The final reading on Q4 GDP was a decline of -6.3% compares to -6.2% for the last much revision. It’s still a huge number, but not a surprise anymore.



The other: Initial jobless claims for the week came in at 652,000. Again, very ugly, but pretty much in line with expectations and recent weeks.

Futures are solidly higher on the news.

