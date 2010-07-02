Stocks Turning Around, While Gold Completely Falls Through The Floor

US markets are still down, but they’re looking WAY better than they were earlier in the day, when the NASDAQ was off 2%.



The Dow is now down just 42 points which, bear in mind, is coming off consecutive down days.

The really violent move is in gold. The bottom just fell out of it.

What’s going on? We’re not sure, but all kinds of things are wild today, most notably the fall in the dollar, and the rally in the euro. Old correlations continue to get ripped apart.

Photo: KITCO

