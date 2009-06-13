Stocks Bounce On Talk Ahmedinijad Is Out

We’d be very, very hesitant about any early election news coming out of Iran, particularly when an outside candidate declares victory against an incumbent, but early reports indicate that hard line leader Mahmoud Ahmedinijad is out. Stocks, which had been getting whacked all day, have staged a mini-comeback, with the Dow now in positive territory and the other major indices strattling even.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.