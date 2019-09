Stocks turned on the FOMC news, noting encouraging sounds about future quantitative easing.



Dow up 0.33%

NASDAQ up 0.05%

S&P 500 up 0.08%

Check out the Dow spike on the news:

Here are the 10 charts showing the impossible challenge to the Fed right now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.