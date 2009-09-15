Stocks Turn Higher... Again

Once again, it looks like the bears will snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. On a day when eveyone was talking about trade wars and stocks taking “a breather,” stocks are now in positive territory with an hour to go. The S&P 500 is leading the waup, up about .5%.



Gold bugs are getting taken to the cleaners, with prices back down below $1,000.

Some September, eh?

