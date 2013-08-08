Stocks Tumbling Again

U.S. stock futures have been weak this morning following a 4.0% down day on Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index overnight, but the sell-off is getting worse in the first hour of morning trading in the United States.

The U.S. dollar continues to weaken against the yen as investors pare back bets that Japan’s experimental economic stimulus program known as “Abenomics” will lead to further gains, and it’s dragging U.S. stocks down with it.

Yesterday, the index closed down 0.5%. Right now, S&P 500 futures are down another 0.7%, trading right around 1683.

