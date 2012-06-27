Wednesday's Stocks To Watch

Photo: Flickr / ecstaticist

Earnings announcements heat up today, with big reports out of Lennar, General Mills, and Monsanto.Here’s what you need to know.



Best Buy (BBY) – Best Buy’s founder Richard Shulze is working with bankers to potentially take the company private. News hit just before the closing bell yesterday, and the stock spiked on the news.

Guess (GES) – The company’ board authorised a share repurchase of up to $500 million. Guess also stated it repurchased five million shares in the fiscal first quarter.

News Corp. (NWS) – News Corp’s board will decide whether the company will split into two seperate entertainment and publishing companies later today, with an announcement expected tomorrow. NWS is currently down 0.7 per cent in pre-market trade.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) – BMY announced a $3 billion buyback authorization after yesterday’s closing bell.

Lennar (LEN) – Lennar reported a 40 per cent jump in new orders and 22 per cent rise in revenues. The stock is up 5 per cent in pre-market trade.

Heritage Financial (HFWA) – Heritage’s board declared a special dividend of 20 cents per share, payable to holders as of July 10.

