Stocks Ticking Higher Again

The mini bull market looks set to continue aftering gutting one out yesterday.



MarketWatch: U.S. stock index futures posted small gains Thursday, pointing to a slightly higher open for Wall Street as traders eye upcoming economic data on weekly jobless claims and a final revision to fourth-quarter gross domestic product. S&P 500 futures rose 9.2 points to 817.4 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 15.5 points to 1,249. Dow industrial futures rose 50 points to 7,730.

Financials are looking up, while indices in Europe and Asia posted solid gains overnight.

