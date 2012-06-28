UBS: 15 Stocks That Investors Are Shorting Like Crazy

Photo: Flickr / Svenstorm
UBS is out with its latest list of stocks that its clients are short, and there are some notable departures from the usual, marketwide cast of biggest losers.You won’t find any for-profit education companies, nor companies that sell physical books.
Rather, it’s a diverse group of companies who face stiff competition from surging rivals or new regulations.
If know the companies currently going gangbusters (with a couple of exceptions), their competitors are probably on this list.
Ticker:
RRC
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
7.08
YTD return:
-2.44 per cent
Sector:
Oil and natural gas development
Comment:
The Ft. Worth-based company has been pummelled by falling oil prices and low natural gas prices.
Ticker:
NUAN
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
9.28
YTD return:
-10.73 per cent
Sector:
Telecommunications
Comment:
Investors are concerned that the company's 'Dragon' speech-to-type software faces competition from Siri.
Ticker:
INTC
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
2.43
YTD return:
+5.99 per cent
Sector:
Processors
Comment:
Investors appear to be afraid of getting whacked by a potential long-tail risk from Microsoft. PC sales have recently stagnated.
Ticker:
CMG
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
7.36 per cent
YTD return:
+21.72 per cent
Sector:
Fast food
Comment:
Some analysts believe the stock is way over-priced relative to its price/earnings to growth ratio (and the price itself).
Ticker:
PBI
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
27.78
YTD return:
-22.76 per cent
Sector:
Mail software and hardware
Comment:
No one wants to be stuck with the guy whose business is trapped in the physical (as opposed to digital) world. The company is now billing itself as a 'communications management company.'
Ticker:
C
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
1.99 per cent
YTD return:
-5.65
Sector:
Banking
Comment:
Questions about the venerable bank's future linger. The company failed the Fed's recent stress test and CEO Vikram Pandit's pay package was vetoed.
Ticker:
BBY
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
-17.29
YTD return:
-18.2 per cent
Sector:
Retail
Comment:
The big box retailer is now said to be in buyout talks.
Ticker:
CAT
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
-2.51
YTD return:
-11.97 per cent
Sector:
Construction
Comment:
Investors continue to hedge against effects from the European debt crisis,global economic instability and the prospect of construction machines sales growth from replacement not continuing next year, according to Bloomberg.
Ticker:
AMZN
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
-2.51
YTD return:
+26.02 per cent
Sector:
Online retail
Comment:
The prospect of now having to pay sales taxes has investors worried about the world's largest online mall
Ticker:
VZ
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
-1.7
YTD return:
+10.34 per cent
Sector:
Telecommunications
Comment:
The company has experienced contracting margins as it subsidized millions of Apple iPhones for its contracted clients, according to Seeking Alpha.
Ticker:
JCP
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
32
YTD return:
-37.32 per cent
Sector:
Telecommunications
Comment:
Where to begin? The president's resignation? An ill-fated rebranding? A botched pricing strategy?
Ticker:
GME
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
42.06
YTD return:
-26.52 per cent
Sector:
Video game retail
Comment
This stock has been on our regular list of most-shorted stocks for months. Video-game sales fell 28 per cent in May to $517 million, according to Bloomberg.
Ticker:
IBM
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
1.37
YTD return:
+3.03 per cent
Sector:
Software, research
Comment:
Some technical noise has momentarily startled investors.
Ticker:
CRM
Short per cent of float (marketwide):
7.36
YTD return:
+33.73
Sector:
Business management software
Comment:
Some analysts believe the company is overextending itself, grabbing too much market share at the expense of margins.
