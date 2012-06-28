UBS: 15 Stocks That Investors Are Shorting Like Crazy

UBS is out with its latest list of stocks that its clients are short, and there are some notable departures from the usual, marketwide cast of biggest losers.You won’t find any for-profit education companies, nor companies that sell physical books. 

Rather, it’s a diverse group of companies who face stiff competition from surging rivals or new regulations. 

If know the companies currently going gangbusters (with a couple of exceptions), their competitors are probably on this list.

Range Resources

Ticker:
RRC

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
7.08

YTD return:
-2.44 per cent

Sector:
Oil and natural gas development

Comment:
The Ft. Worth-based company has been pummelled by falling oil prices and low natural gas prices.

Nuance Communications

Ticker:
NUAN

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
9.28

YTD return:
-10.73 per cent

Sector:
Telecommunications

Comment:
Investors are concerned that the company's 'Dragon' speech-to-type software faces competition from Siri.

Intel

Ticker:
INTC

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
2.43

YTD return:
+5.99 per cent

Sector:
Processors

Comment:
Investors appear to be afraid of getting whacked by a potential long-tail risk from Microsoft. PC sales have recently stagnated.

Chipotle

Ticker:
CMG

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
7.36 per cent

YTD return:
+21.72 per cent

Sector:
Fast food

Comment:
Some analysts believe the stock is way over-priced relative to its price/earnings to growth ratio (and the price itself).

Pitney Bowes

Ticker:
PBI

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
27.78

YTD return:
-22.76 per cent

Sector:
Mail software and hardware

Comment:
No one wants to be stuck with the guy whose business is trapped in the physical (as opposed to digital) world. The company is now billing itself as a 'communications management company.'

Citi

Ticker:
C

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
1.99 per cent

YTD return:
-5.65

Sector:
Banking

Comment:
Questions about the venerable bank's future linger. The company failed the Fed's recent stress test and CEO Vikram Pandit's pay package was vetoed.

Best Buy

Ticker:
BBY

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
-17.29

YTD return:
-18.2 per cent

Sector:
Retail

Comment:
The big box retailer is now said to be in buyout talks.

Caterpillar

Ticker:
CAT

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
-2.51

YTD return:
-11.97 per cent

Sector:
Construction

Comment:
Investors continue to hedge against effects from the European debt crisis,global economic instability and the prospect of construction machines sales growth from replacement not continuing next year, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon

Ticker:
AMZN

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
-2.51

YTD return:
+26.02 per cent

Sector:
Online retail

Comment:
The prospect of now having to pay sales taxes has investors worried about the world's largest online mall

Verizon

Ticker:
VZ

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
-1.7

YTD return:
+10.34 per cent

Sector:
Telecommunications

Comment:
The company has experienced contracting margins as it subsidized millions of Apple iPhones for its contracted clients, according to Seeking Alpha.

J.C. Penney

Ticker:
JCP

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
32

YTD return:
-37.32 per cent

Sector:
Telecommunications

Comment:
Where to begin? The president's resignation? An ill-fated rebranding? A botched pricing strategy?

Gamestop

Ticker:
GME

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
42.06

YTD return:
-26.52 per cent

Sector:
Video game retail

Comment
This stock has been on our regular list of most-shorted stocks for months. Video-game sales fell 28 per cent in May to $517 million, according to Bloomberg.

IBM

Ticker:
IBM

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
1.37

YTD return:
+3.03 per cent

Sector:
Software, research

Comment:
Some technical noise has momentarily startled investors.

salesforce.com

Ticker:
CRM

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
7.36

YTD return:
+33.73

Sector:
Business management software

Comment:
Some analysts believe the company is overextending itself, grabbing too much market share at the expense of margins.

Chesapeake Energy

Ticker:
CHK

Short per cent of float (marketwide):
13.92

YTD return:
-27.75 per cent

Sector:
Oil and natural gas development

Comment:

'Uncle' Carl Icahn may have swooped in to save (or spike the price of) the company, but energy prices remain highly bearish.

