Two Stocks That Sound Like Oculus Are Going Bonkers For Some Reason

On Tuesday, Facebook announced that it was buying Oculus Rift, a virtual-reality gaming company, for a cool $US2 billion.
Now, two stocks that have the word Oculus in them are surging.
Oculus VisionTech Inc. (OVTZ) was up as much as 87% to $US0.30. This company is involved in digital watermarking.
And Oculus Innovative Sciences (OCLS) is up 8.8% To $US4.94. This is a global health care company involved in manufacturing prescription and non-prescription products.
Here’s a look at the surge in Oculus VisionTech Inc.:
And here’s the surge in Oculus Innovative Sciences:
