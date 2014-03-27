Two Stocks That Sound Like Oculus Are Going Bonkers For Some Reason

On Tuesday, Facebook announced that it was buying Oculus Rift, a virtual-reality gaming company, for a cool $US2 billion.

Now, two stocks that have the word Oculus in them are surging.

Oculus VisionTech Inc. (OVTZ) was up as much as 87% to $US0.30. This company is involved in digital watermarking.

And Oculus Innovative Sciences (OCLS) is up 8.8% To $US4.94. This is a global health care company involved in manufacturing prescription and non-prescription products.

Here’s a look at the surge in Oculus VisionTech Inc.:

And here’s the surge in Oculus Innovative Sciences:

