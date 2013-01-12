Bank Of America Says These 12 Stocks Could Miss Earnings

Photo: L Marie via Flickr
Earnings season started Tuesday, when Alcoa announced its quarterly results after the closing bell.The aluminium giant had revenues that beat expectations while earnings came right in line.
How about the other 499 of the S&P 500 companies?
Bank of America’s equity strategy team, led by Savita Subramanian, identified 12 stocks that they believe will most likely miss consensus forecasts this quarter.
Among other things, these are all sell-rated stocks that missed consensus estimates for either earnings or revenue in the previous quarter.
Ticker: GPC
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.2 billion
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Ticker: JCP
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Ticker: SPLS
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.45 per share on revenue of $6.7 billion
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Ticker: ADM
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.55 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion
Sector: Consumer Staples
Ticker: CLX
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion
Sector: Consumer Staples
Ticker: TSN
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.39 per share on revenue of $8.58 billion
Sector: Consumer Staples
Ticker: XRAY
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.56 per share on revenue of $748.75 million
Sector: Health Care
Ticker: NOC
Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.74 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion
Sector: Industrials
Ticker: COL
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion
Sector: Industrials
Ticker: LUV
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion
Sector: Industrials
Ticker: PX
Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion
Sector: Materials
Ticker: SHW
Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.16 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion
Sector: Materials
