Bank Of America Says These 12 Stocks Could Miss Earnings

Lisa Mahapatra
Earnings season started Tuesday, when Alcoa announced its quarterly results after the closing bell.The aluminium giant had revenues that beat expectations while earnings came right in line.

How about the other 499 of the S&P 500 companies?

Bank of America’s equity strategy team, led by Savita Subramanian, identified 12 stocks that they believe will most likely miss consensus forecasts this quarter.

Among other things, these are all sell-rated stocks that missed consensus estimates for either earnings or revenue in the previous quarter.

Genuine Parts Co.

Ticker: GPC

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.2 billion

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

JC Penny Co. Inc.

Ticker: JCP

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Staples Inc.

Ticker: SPLS

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.45 per share on revenue of $6.7 billion

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ticker: ADM

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.55 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion

Sector: Consumer Staples

Clorox Co.

Ticker: CLX

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion

Sector: Consumer Staples

Tyson Foods

Ticker: TSN

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.39 per share on revenue of $8.58 billion

Sector: Consumer Staples

Dentsply International Inc.

Ticker: XRAY

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.56 per share on revenue of $748.75 million

Sector: Health Care

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Ticker: NOC

Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.74 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion

Sector: Industrials

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Ticker: COL

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion

Sector: Industrials

Southwest Airlines Co.

Ticker: LUV

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion

Sector: Industrials

Praxair Inc.

Ticker: PX

Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion

Sector: Materials

Sherwin-Williams Co.

Ticker: SHW

Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.16 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion

Sector: Materials

