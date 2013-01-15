Bank Of America Says These 17 Stocks Could Beat Expectations This Earnings Season

Lucas Kawa
According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, analysts have slashed 4Q EPS estimates by 12 per cent since April due to fears about the macroeconomic environment.But some companies may now have an easier time beating those lowered expectations.

Led by Savita Subramanian, BAML’s equity strategy team has screened for stocks they consider are most likely to beat analysts’ estimates for 4Q.

All of their choices are buy-rated stocks that beat either sales or EPS expectations the previous quarter.

All but four stocks from the team’s list come from either the Consumer Discretionary, Energy, or Information Technology sectors.

We’ve listed each of the 17 stocks along with their tickers, sectors, and consensus EPS and revenue estimates for 4Q.

Carnival Corp

Ticker: CCL

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.06/share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Home Depot Inc.

Ticker: HD

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.64/share on revenue of $17.65 billion.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Lowe's Cos.

Ticker: LOW

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.24/share on revenue of $10.82 billion.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

PetSmart Inc.

Ticker: PETM

Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.21/share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

priceline.com Inc.

Ticker: PCLN

Consensus EPS & Sales: $6.52/share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

TripAdvisor Inc.

Ticker: TRIP

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.27/share on revenue of $166.64 million.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Ticker: XOM

Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.97/share on revenue of $116.98 billion.

Sector: Energy

Marathon Oil Corp.

Ticker: MRO

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.69/share on revenue of $4.09 billion.

Sector: Energy

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Ticker: OXY

Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.67/share on revenue of $5.85 billion.

Sector: Energy

Valero Energy Corp.

Ticker: VLO

Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.11/share on revenue of $30.89 billion.

Sector: Energy

Ventas Inc.

Ticker: VTR

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.97/share on revenue of $640.99 million.

Sector: Financials

Weyerhaeuser Co.

Ticker: WY

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.18/share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

Sector: Financials

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Ticker: GILD

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.95/share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

Sector: Health Care

Stericycle Inc.

Ticker: SRCL

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.86/share on revenue of $491.39 million.

Sector: Industrials

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ticker: CSCO

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.48/share on revenue of $12.06 billion.

Sector: Information Technology

Intel Corp.

Ticker: INTC

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.45/share on revenue of $13.76 billion.

Sector: Information Technology

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Ticker: TXN

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.34/share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

Sector: Information Technology

