Bank Of America Says These 17 Stocks Could Beat Expectations This Earnings Season

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, analysts have slashed 4Q EPS estimates by 12 per cent since April due to fears about the macroeconomic environment.But some companies may now have an easier time beating those lowered expectations.



Led by Savita Subramanian, BAML’s equity strategy team has screened for stocks they consider are most likely to beat analysts’ estimates for 4Q.

All of their choices are buy-rated stocks that beat either sales or EPS expectations the previous quarter.

All but four stocks from the team’s list come from either the Consumer Discretionary, Energy, or Information Technology sectors.

We’ve listed each of the 17 stocks along with their tickers, sectors, and consensus EPS and revenue estimates for 4Q.

