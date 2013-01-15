Bank Of America Says These 17 Stocks Could Beat Expectations This Earnings Season

Photo: PolandMFA / Flickr
According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, analysts have slashed 4Q EPS estimates by 12 per cent since April due to fears about the macroeconomic environment.But some companies may now have an easier time beating those lowered expectations.
Led by Savita Subramanian, BAML’s equity strategy team has screened for stocks they consider are most likely to beat analysts’ estimates for 4Q.
All of their choices are buy-rated stocks that beat either sales or EPS expectations the previous quarter.
All but four stocks from the team’s list come from either the Consumer Discretionary, Energy, or Information Technology sectors.
We’ve listed each of the 17 stocks along with their tickers, sectors, and consensus EPS and revenue estimates for 4Q.
Ticker: CCL
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.06/share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Ticker: HD
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.64/share on revenue of $17.65 billion.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Ticker: LOW
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.24/share on revenue of $10.82 billion.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Ticker: PETM
Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.21/share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Ticker: PCLN
Consensus EPS & Sales: $6.52/share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Ticker: TRIP
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.27/share on revenue of $166.64 million.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Ticker: XOM
Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.97/share on revenue of $116.98 billion.
Sector: Energy
Ticker: MRO
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.69/share on revenue of $4.09 billion.
Sector: Energy
Ticker: OXY
Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.67/share on revenue of $5.85 billion.
Sector: Energy
Ticker: VLO
Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.11/share on revenue of $30.89 billion.
Sector: Energy
Ticker: VTR
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.97/share on revenue of $640.99 million.
Sector: Financials
Ticker: WY
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.18/share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
Sector: Financials
Ticker: GILD
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.95/share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
Sector: Health Care
Ticker: SRCL
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.86/share on revenue of $491.39 million.
Sector: Industrials
Ticker: CSCO
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.48/share on revenue of $12.06 billion.
Sector: Information Technology
Ticker: INTC
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.45/share on revenue of $13.76 billion.
Sector: Information Technology
Ticker: TXN
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.34/share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
Sector: Information Technology
