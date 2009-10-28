Stocks Tank In Asia And Europe, SAP Cuts Forecast, Big Loss At Aussie Bank

While you were sleeping, they were selling in Asia and Europe.



The MSCI World Index fell for the seventh straight day, with Japan down 1.3%, Hong Kong off 1.5%, and South Korea off 2.4%. It was roughly the same story in London, Paris, and Germany.

Among the surprises overnight: enterprise software SAP (SAP) cut its outlook on reduced demand (no really, they did), a shocking announcement at this point in the cycle. One wonders how much competitive pressure from Oracle (ORCL) has to do with it.

Also notable: Australia’s biggest lender National Australian Bank posted a surprise loss, which was amazingly the first banking loss since the global financial crisis began. That lead to financial sector selling down under.

