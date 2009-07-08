Stocks Tank In Asia

After yesterday’s selloff here, it looks like Asia is returning the favour.



WSJ: Japan’s Nikkei 225 Average fell 2.4% to 9420.75, registering its biggest fall in six trading sessions. A strengthened yen weighed down exporters, with Honda Motor shrinking 5.5%, while Nikon gave up 2.6%. Shares of Komatsu tumbled 3.5% after official data showed Japan’s core machinery orders fell 3% in May from a month earlier, belying expectations of an increase.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gave up 0.8% to 17721.07, China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.3%, Taiwan’s Taiex shed 0.7%, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.2% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 ended flat.

In afternoon trading, India’s Sensex dropped 2%, while Singapore’s Straits Times Index declined 0.7%.

Stocks are currently off in Europe, too, though not wildly sow. The broad-based Dow Jones STOXX index is off about .4%. Particularly weak are energy and financial names.

