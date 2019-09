Stocks are getting clubbed today, with the Dow off 133.



Those fond of lines and scribbles and technical analysis on their charts — like Jeff Saut — will note that the S&P has crossed decisively below its 50-day moving average (the blue line).

Whether this has any predictive significance at all… we’ll leave that to others to debate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.