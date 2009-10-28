Stocks Tank And Dollar Rallies After Weak Consumer Confidence

Joe Weisenthal

Update: Deutsche Bank was estimating 55.0 vs 53.1 in September.

Today’s acting just like yesterday, except in hypertime. After an initial bounce post-Case-Shiller, stocks are now slipping, following a surprise hit on consumer confidence.

Meanwhile, check out the dollar (UUP), which might actually extend its rally to a second day, further strengthening the inverse correlation between the dollar and US stocks.

