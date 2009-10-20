Stocks Surging After Blowout Numbers From Apple

So far, earnigns season has been everything the bulls hoped it would be: lots of strong reports, very healthy toplines, and hiked estimates. And Apple (AAPL) was no exception, as it blew away even the whispers.



Expect the NASDAQ to surge today, as futures are already higher by a bit under 1%, though there’s plenty of itme before the market opens.

On tap today: Caterpillar (CAT). That one’s going to be huge, given its economic significance and the fact that up until now it really hasn’t done much of anything.

