Here's Our Feature On Stocks That Surged Over 1000% That Was Just analysed On CNBC

We ran a slideshow yesterday on the 15 biggest gainers on the S&P 1500 since the market bottomed in March 2009.CNBC is currently analysing the stocks on this list.



The Dow and S&P 500 hit a 10-year low on March 9, 2009, ending at 676.53 at the height of the market chaos. The S&P 500 has practically doubled, rising to 1,334.75 in mid-day trading today.

