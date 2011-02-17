Here's Our Feature On Stocks That Surged Over 1000% That Was Just analysed On CNBC

We ran a slideshow yesterday on the 15 biggest gainers on the S&P 1500 since the market bottomed in March 2009.CNBC is currently analysing the stocks on this list.

The Dow and S&P 500 hit a 10-year low on March 9, 2009, ending at 676.53 at the height of the market chaos. The S&P 500 has practically doubled, rising to 1,334.75 in mid-day trading today.

#15 Fifth Third Bancorp with gain of 1016%

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that operates commercial banking, branch banking, consumer lending and investment Advisory operations. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Market cap: $12.53 billion

Ticker: FITB

CEO: Kevin T. Kabat

Source: Bloomberg

#14 Stone Energy Corporation with gain of 1070%

Stone Energy Corporation is an oil and gas company that operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Market cap: $1.27 billion

Ticker: SGY

CEO: David H. Welch

Source: Bloomberg

#13 La-Z-Boy Inc with gain of 1134%

La-Z-Boy Inc is a global manufacturer of reclining chairs and upholstered furniture and operates 510 comfort studios. The company is headquartered in Monroe County, Michigan.

Market cap: $428.4 million

Ticker: LZB

CEO: Kurt L. Darrow

Source: Bloomberg

#12 Veeco Instruments Inc. with gain of 1139%

Veeco Instruments Inc. operates in process equipment technology and designs, manufactures and markets LED's (light-emitting diodes) and offers technology solutions. The company is headquartered in Plainview, NY.

Market cap: $2.07 billion

Ticker: VECO

CEO: John R. Peeler

Source: Bloomberg

#11 Clearwater Paper Corp with gain of 1155%

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures pulp and paper products and the company is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

Market cap: $917.97 million

Ticker: CLW

CEO: Gordon L. Jones

Source: Bloomberg

#10 JDS Uniphase Corporation with gain of 1162%

JDS Uniphase Corporation designs and manufactures products in the communications test and measurement (CommTest), communications and commercial optical products (CCOP) and advanced optical technologies (AOT) segments. The company has offices 80 offices and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Market cap: $5.8 billion

Ticker: JDSU

CEO: Thomas Waechter

Source: Bloomberg

#9 The EW Scripps Company with gain of 1226%

The EW Scripps Company is a media conglomerate which owns newspapers, TV stations, information websites and is involved in licensing and syndication. It owns ABC and NBC affiliates and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Market cap: $549.72 million

Ticker: SSP

CEO: Richard A. Boehne

Source: Bloomberg

#8 Ruby Tuesday Inc. with gain of 1332%

Ruby Tuesday Inc. is owns Ruby Tuesday restaurants and has 46 franchisees in the United States and operates in 16 other countries. The company is headquartered in Maryville, Tennessee.

Market cap: $916.5 million

Ticker: RT

CEO: Sandy Beall

Source: Bloomberg

#7 Sonic Automotive with gain of 1363%

Sonic Automotive is an automotive retailer with 100 dealerships across 15 American states. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Market cap: $752.9 million

Ticker: SAH

CEO: O. Bruton Smith

Source: Bloomberg

#6 Genworth Financial with gain of 1375%

Genworth Financial is a global financial security company that provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial services in 25 countries. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Market cap: $6.65 billion

Ticker: GNW

CEO: Michael D. Fraizer

Source: Bloomberg

#5 Century aluminium with gain of 1393%

Century aluminium is a subsidiary of Swiss Glencore International that produces aluminium with its main facility is in Iceland. The company is headquartered in Monterey, California.

Market cap: $1.44 billion

Ticker: CENX

CEO: Logan W. Kruger

Source: Bloomberg

#4 Gulfport Energy Corporation with gain of 1400%

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company which has its primary operations along the Louisiana Gulf Coast and in West Texas. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Market cap: $1.15 billion

Ticker: GPOR

CEO: James Palm

Source: Bloomberg

#3 Crocs Inc with gain of 1492%

Crocs, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes footwear globally and claims to have sold over 100 million pairs of crocs to date. The company is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Market cap: $1.56 billion

Ticker: CROX

CEO: John McCarvel

Source: Bloomberg

#2 Buckeye Technologies Inc. with gain of 1598%

Buckeye Technologies Inc. produces cellulose-based products derived from cotton and wood for the global market. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Market cap: $1.07 billion

Ticker: BKI

CEO: John B. Crowe

Source: Bloomberg

#1 Sonic Solutions with gain of 2388%

Sonic Solutions develops products and services that adapt digital media content for various technology platforms. It's brands include DivX, Roxio and MainConcept. The company with its headquarters in Marin Country, California has been acquired by Rovi Corporation.

Market cap: $752.03 million

Ticker: SNIC

CEO: David Habiger

Source: Bloomberg

