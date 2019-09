We just got the latest Philly Fed number which jumped to 19.1, the highest reading since March 2011.



The Dow is at an all-time intra-day high. The S&P 500 also climbed above record intra-day high to 1,687.47.

Here’s a quick look.

The Dow is up 0.46%

The Nasdaq is up 0.01%

The S&P 500 is up 0.32%

