Well, probably not, but the explanation is as good as any other minute-to-minute explanation you’ll get out of the market.



Note the recent lift off took place right around 2:10, when the President took the podium. Just saying.

(Besides if the market had sold off, then you’d probably hear the opposite, that the market hated the speech.)

