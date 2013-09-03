Market Gains Are Fading

Investors and traders are back from their three-day weekends.

Initially they bid stocks up, sending the Dow up by as much as 122 points.

But now the Dow is in the red.

This comes after a wave of international PMI reports signaled that the world economy was still growing.

In the U.S., the ISM manufacturing index surged to 55.7 in August, the highest level since June 2011.

However, the employment sub-index actually fell.

