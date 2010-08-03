Stocks Surge After ISM, S&P Blasts Above Key Level

The mood was already really great, but the just-out ISM has supercharged the rally.



All of the major indices are up around 1.5%, and for the technical watchers out there, the S&P has now blown above its 200-day moving average.

The decent ISM number is especially good news because Goldman had predicted a debacle, and because all the macro numbers have been weak, so this counts double.

Photo: StockCharts.com

Perhaps this explains why US manufacturers have suddenly become so optimistic >

