Stocks Surge After ISM, S&P Blasts Above Key Level

The mood was already really great, but the just-out ISM has supercharged the rally.
All of the major indices are up around 1.5%, and for the technical watchers out there, the S&P has now blown above its 200-day moving average.
The decent ISM number is especially good news because Goldman had predicted a debacle, and because all the macro numbers have been weak, so this counts double.
Photo: StockCharts.com
Perhaps this explains why US manufacturers have suddenly become so optimistic >
