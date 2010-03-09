Stocks Struggle To Post Gains, Commodities Mixed

A volatile day for investors indeed as the Dow stays at the 10,566 mark, going up and down a few points now and then. The NASDAQ is up 8 points to 2234 and the S&P 500 is up a point to nearly 1140.

Meanwhile, in commodities, oil has gained $0.28 to rise to $81.78 a barrel.

Gold is falling, down 1% to $1124 an ounce. Silver is down $0.13 to $17.25 an ounce.

Futures are mixed, with metals and soft goods falling. Grains are mixed, as are meats. Energy is either flat or down. The best performer in commodity futures? Lumber – up 3.65% to 264.10.



Photo: FinViz

