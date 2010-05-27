Stocks Start Down In Japan, But Some Good Econ News And A Lift In Australia Stem The Bleeding

Photo: Nikkei.com

Alright. After the horrible close to the US trading day, the bleeding appears to be stopped.The Nikkei opened down, but it’s already recovering.



Strong Japanese export news seems to be helping.

Meanwhile US futures, after starting lower, are now a bit up, another welcome development.

The world’s pivot nation, Australia, is trading higher on optimism that the mining tax may get deep-sixed. The Aussie dollar is trading higher as well.

At this point, however, the bulls have had so many false hopes, and false moments of almost-recovery, there’s no good reason to get excited about anything.

For a recap of the US trading day, see here.

