Stocks Stage Turnaround; Financials Stay Weak

Citi (C) and Bank of America (BAC) stayed in the toilet all day, falling 15% and 18% respectively, but the rest of the market shook of the morning woes. After starting down, the major indices ended in the black, with the NASDAQ, up 1.49% performing particularly well.



JP Morgan (JPM), which started the day up after reporting profit, couldn’t fight the downtrend for financials, falling 6%.

