Stocks Stage Surprise Turnaround

Update: Stocks ended flattish, with the Dow gaining just 1 point, and the other indices dipping slightly. But compared to the early declines, it certainly feels like an up day.





Original post: We’ll see how things shake out, but after being down all day on fears of a Fed rate hike (maybe), stocks are back on a big wave of volume. The sceptical traders are saying “buy programs!” which have been fingered in 10 out of the last 10 rallies.

It’s not huge. The Dow is up 36, hovering around 8800. We’ll see if it can hang on for the final 20 minutes of the day.

