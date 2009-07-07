Stocks Stage Late-Day Recovery

It looked like thigns could get really ugly today, and all day all we heard were people wondering whether the market had “overshot” reality.



But in the end, stocks actually ended up! Considering how we started and the carange overseas, any win is a win. Thd Dow gained 44, and the S&P 500 gained just over 2, though it still fell short of 900. The NASDAQ still ended down 9, so offically today was mixed.

This kind of late-day recovery is the kind of move we saw in early June and May, when the bulls would always come back, even on down days. We hadn’t seen one in a while, so maybe this is the start of something.

