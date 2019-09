Throw all the bad news you want at it. Bad stress tests. Swine flu. A horrible GDP report. A Chrysler bankruptcy. Whatever.



The stock market keeps rallying, much to the chagrin of short sellers and conspiracy theorists everywhere.

The major indices were all up over 2%, with the Dow closeing at 8,183.26, a close not seen since early February.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.