Stocks Soar To End The Week

The big release of the stress test guidelines turned out to be a non-event for investors — at least there was no major movement one way or another.



The big winner today: Ford (F), which ended up about 13% after saying that it’s cash burn rate is now down to just $41 million per day, which is actually better than expectations. Losing just $41 million is the new profit.

Banks were generally higher, as was tech. The NASDAQ was up over 2%, buoyed by strong earnings at Amazon and cost cutting at Microsoft.

The Dow is back over 8,000 though it’s still about 75 poitns lower than its recent highs.

