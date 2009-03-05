Stocks Rebound, Thank You China

Joe Weisenthal
Not that we really believe this whole China thing, but we’re happy to have a day that breaks the downward monotony. The major indices were all up about 2.5%, following several days of horrible drubbing.  In the end, GE only fell by about 5%, ending well above $6. It could’ve been a lot worse.

In honour of China, the image is of a Chinese satellite launch.

