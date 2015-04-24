STOCKS SOAR: Here's what you need to know

A rainbow at sea. Photo: Matt Knighton/Getty Images

The Australian market rallied as stronger commodity prices fed investor confidence in mining and energy stocks.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,933.30 +88.53 (+1.51%)

All Ordinaries: 5,906.80 +86.54 (+1.49%)

AUD/USD: 0.7772 -0.0006 (-0.08%)

In the US, the S&P 500 index closed up 0.2%.

On the local market, the ASX 200 ended the week up 0.94% after losing 1.5% last week.

Today all ten sectors were stronger. Energy was the stand out, gaining 2.7%. Origin Energy was up 3.9% to $12.87, Santos 2.56% to $8.00 and Woodside Petroleum 1.72% to $35.40.

BHP closed up 3.19% to $38.16, Rio Tinto 2.65% to $57.79 and pure play iron ore producer Fortescue Metals 5.75% to $2.21. Mount Gibson was up 7.69% to $0.21 and Arrium 6.25% $0.17.

The banks were all stronger, led by the Commonwealth, up 1.52% to $92.10.

The top stories Friday:

1. The New Zealand-based group Xero, which is disrupting the global accounting software market, has doubled its losses as its grows customers and revenue. Its shares closed down more than 10% to $20.32.

2. Coal seam gas. The NSW Supreme Court has overturned a state government decision to stop energy company Metgasco drilling at Bentley on the state’s north coast. Its shares closed up more than 46% to $0.082.

3. Sleep disorders. ResMed posted a 1% rise in net revenue to $91 million for the March quarter. The result was on 6% rise in revenue to $422.5 million. Its shares closed down 9.7% to $8.46.

4. Iron ore blues. Something is up in the iron ore market and it’s good news for Australian miners and Joe Hockey’s budget to be delivered on May 12.

