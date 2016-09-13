US STOCKS SOAR, DOW GAINS 240: Here's what you need to know

Photo; NASA/ Joel Kowsky via Getty Images

Markets finished higher on Monday, reversing the sell-off that ended the week on Friday after dovish commentary from Federal Reserve members.

All three major averages finished up by more than 1%, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq being the biggest winner. This now marks the second straight day the S&P 500 moves by more than 1% after a 42-day stretch without such a move in either direction.

We’ve got the headlines for Monday, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,328.49 , +243.04,(+1.35%)

18,328.49 , +243.04,(+1.35%) S&P 500: 2,158.74, +31.29, (+1.45%)

2,158.74, +31.29, (+1.45%) Nasdaq: 5,209.10, +84.92, (+1.67%)

5,209.10, +84.92, (+1.67%) WTI crude oil: $46.13, +0.25, (+0.54%)

$46.13, +0.25, (+0.54%) 10-year yield: 1.675, +0.005

Additionally:

