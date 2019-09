With no obvious catalyst, stocks took flight today, as the major indices gained 9%-10%. Incredibly, there was no late-day selloff, and we’re now at about 9,000 on the Dow, when just yesterday we were wondering if 8,000 would hold.



Got any theories for what happened out there? Sound off in the comments

