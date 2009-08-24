Stocks Soar Around The World

The bull market continues to make idiots of everyone. Last week at this time, talk of the China bubble finally bursting had hit a fresh and fevered pitch. And yet here we are again, having survived last week, looking to extend the rally into this one.



World stocks are off to a good start this Monday, with the Nikkei jumping 3%, China up by 1.1%, Hong Kong gaining 1.7% and top European indices all up just under 1%. US Futures are pointing up modestly, though obviously there’s plenty of time before the open.

