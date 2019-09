Screw Asia and Europe. We can rally without them.



Perhaps due to excitement surrounding the Xerox-Affiliated deal (maybe?), the Dow is up 118, while the NASDAQ, up 36, is up 1.72%. Nothing in particular stants out — it’s just a general bear-hunt, sharply reversing the negativity of last week.

