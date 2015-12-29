STOCKS RISE: ASX 'Santa rally' rolls on

Australian stocks have resumed trade following the Christmas break moderately higher, bucking weak leads provided by European and US markets overnight.

First, the scoreboard.

ASX 200 5238.30 , 30.65 , 0.59%

5238.30 , 30.65 , 0.59% All Ords 5286.00 , 29.86 , 0.57%

5286.00 , 29.86 , 0.57% AUD/USD 0.7259 , 0.0013 , 0.18%

Led by buying in financials, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, healthcare and telecommunications, stocks now sit up 0.59% having fallen by as much as 0.3% earlier in the session.

Here’s the current performance by sector.

A-REIT -0.66%

-0.66% CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY 0.96%

0.96% CONSUMER STAPLES 1.87%

1.87% ENERGY -0.47%

-0.47% FINANCIALS 0.88%

0.88% HEALTHCARE 0.97%

0.97% INDUSTRIALS 0.15%

0.15% INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 0.63%

0.63% MATERIALS -0.82%

-0.82% RESOURCES -1.26%

-1.26% TELECOMMUNICATIONS 0.45%

0.45% UTILITIES -0.34%

-0.34% ALL ORDS GOLD INDEX 0.65%

Should the current gains be maintained into the close, it will mark the eighth consecutive session of gains – the longest winning streak seen since early February this year.

ASX 200 Daily Chart Source: Investing.com

Making the performance of the Australian market all the more impressive, stocks elsewhere around the region are trading lower.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan has lost 0.27%, outpaced by a 0.89% decline on the South Korean KOSPI. Chinese stocks, having fallen more than 2% on Monday, will resume trade at 12.30pm AEDT.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.