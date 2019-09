A little bit of stagflationary trading today?



Even as oil spikes again, and gold gains $12/oz. stocks sputtered around, with the Dow dropping 52 points and the S&P 500 losing 6.70. The NASDAQ also lost 4.66 or about .5%

All in all, more evidence that while the rest of the world is moving, we remain slowly in our sleeper hold.

