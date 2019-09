Another weekly jobless claims number showing no signs of improvement. Fresh claims jumped 15,000 to 576000 for the weekend ended August, 15. Analysts were looking for a small dip.



Futures had been pointing solidly higher, but have pulled back a bit since the number was released.

