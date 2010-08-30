Stocks Slip, And Investors Continue Hammering The Banks

Joe Weisenthal

Stocks are off modestly this morning, but pay attention to the banks.

Wells Fargo (which hit 52-week lows last week) is off more than 1% again.

chart

Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are also off.

Once again, we’re seeing more flattening of the yield curve — bad for bank spreads — which may explain much of the ugliness.

