Stocks Slip, And Investors Continue Hammering The Banks

Stocks are off modestly this morning, but pay attention to the banks.



Wells Fargo (which hit 52-week lows last week) is off more than 1% again.

Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are also off.

Once again, we’re seeing more flattening of the yield curve — bad for bank spreads — which may explain much of the ugliness.

