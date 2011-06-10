Stocks Sink As Everyone Worries The World Is Slowing Down

Overnight, stocks in China, India, and South Korea slid on news their respective economies were slowing. Europe looks a bit weaker too.
In China. trade data showed a weaker than expected surplus, suggesting domestic growth was in decline. The Hang Seng is down 0.84%, while the Shanghai Composite is holding up a bit better, up 0.10%.
In India, a slow down in industrial production in April has hit the BSE, which is trading down 0.97%.
In South Korea, a rate hike has hit shares on the Kospi, which are down nearly 1.2%.
Note, here’s the Kospi’s overnight slide:
Photo: Bloomberg
