It looks like we’ll get a continuation of yesterday’s rally. The futures are up around 2% pre-market following big gains overseas.



The Nikkei surged 4.4%, closing at a 3-month high. Hong Kong gained 7.4% after a big up move from HSBC (HBC). European shares were up over 2% all around.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.