Stocks Set To Bounce Back

Hey, maybe Cramer’s new bottom will hold.



After getting shellacked yesterday, stocks are ticking up pre-market on what’s the finally day of Q1.

Indices are all up following gains in Europe and Asia overnight. The UK was up 2.5%, while Germany gained 1.3%. One laggard was Japan, which fell 1.3%.

Among the big stories looming are the G20 meeting, which looks like it will be a total train wreck, between Russia and China’s calls for a new global currency, and fresh threats from Nicolas Sarkozy to walk out if his financial reform agenda isn’t made a priority.

And tomorrow, FASB is set to make a final vote on some “tweaks” to mark-to-market, though that’s expected.

