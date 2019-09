Risk aversion is back in the air.



After Friday’s selloff, stocks are threatening to go down down again, with Dow futures off 60 pre-market. S&P futures are down over 8.

Gold, meanwhile, continues to look very sickly, as investors clamor for the green-tinted comfort of the US dollar.

Photo: KITCO

