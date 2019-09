Just a quick heads up. Bond yields continue to be right near their highs of the day, while US equities are near their lows. The S&P is off just under 0.5%. Same too with the NASDAQ.



We’re not talking huge selling, but we’re not seeing a pattern of US equities unable to hold their gains seen earlier in the day.

